FNB accepting applications for community development grants

FORT COLLINS — First National Bank in Fort Collins is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for its Community Development grants program.

First National will provide grant money to organizations that operate programs related to stable housing, neighborhood revitalization and strong local economies, according to Alec Gorynski, the bank’s vice president for community development and corporate philanthropy.

Programs must be implemented for the benefit of low- or moderate-income individuals, families and/or communities within the First National Bank footprint, and must align with one of the following three areas:

Stable Housing: Increasing access to safe, affordable and quality housing through construction, site development, housing rehabilitation, homeownership education and foreclosure prevention programs and services.

Neighborhood Revitalization: Stimulating revitalization that attracts or retains individuals and/or businesses to blighted, underserved and distressed communities.

Strong Local Economies: Growing local economies through small business and entrepreneurial development and job creation by supporting training, technical assistance, education and microfinance.

First National Bank will accept applications from nonprofits for stable housing, neighborhood revitalization and strong local economies until Feb. 12. For more information and to apply, visit:1stnationalbank.com/community and click on Request Support.

The second 2018 grant cycle will open June 4 for educated workforce programs, which are dedicated to strengthening individual core competencies that will improve personal economic self-sufficiency, including adult basic education and vocational and employability training