Fort Collins forecast and extended weather outlook for November 9

On Wednesday afternoon the clouds cleared and the sun gave us the grace of its presence. Thursday before 9am, there may be patchy freezing fog. It will be mostly sunny throughout the day with a high near 44. Into the night, the low will be around 26 with calm wind.
The extended weather outlook:
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for elevations in Larimer County above 9,000 feet. Up to 6 inches of snow is expected. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Denver/Boulder CO 1107 […]
FORT COLLINS, CO – The new site offers improved functionality for local history research. The Fort Collins Museum of Discovery and Poudre River Public Library District have long collaborated on the online history database, designed […]
