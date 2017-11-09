Fort Collins forecast and extended weather outlook for November 9

On Wednesday afternoon the clouds cleared and the sun gave us the grace of its presence. Thursday before 9am, there may be patchy freezing fog. It will be mostly sunny throughout the day with a high near 44. Into the night, the low will be around 26 with calm wind.

The extended weather outlook:

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Veterans Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 50.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 60.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 55.

