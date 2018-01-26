Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic partners with Larimer Humane Society

Services for low-income pet owners help keep pets in homes and out of shelters

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Jan. 18, 2018) – Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic is partnering with Larimer Humane Society to provide spay and neuter services that struggling pet owners often cannot afford. Their collaboration serves to reduce pet homelessness by preventing unwanted litters.

Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic’s Prevent a Litter Plus (PAL+) program helps low-income community members spay or neuter their cats, kittens, puppies, and dogs. In recognition of the benefit that increased access to spay/neuter services has on reducing the number of unwanted animals entering shelters, Larimer Humane Society is contributing $4,000 toward the PAL+ program.

The Prevent a Litter Plus program began in 2008, and since that time, Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic has been able to provide spay/neuter surgery to 4,234 dogs and cats in need, including 588 surgeries in 2017. Unfortunately, the demand for veterinary assistance in the community frequently exceeds the resources available. Through this partnership with Larimer Humane Society, Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic will be able to provide essential veterinary care for dozens of at-risk pets that normally would not have been able to receive such care. This increased access to spay/neuter and vaccinations helps to maintain pets’ health and to preserve the bond between people and their companion animals.

“Every animal deserves access to safe and quality veterinary care,” said Sarah Swanty, executive director of Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic. “We are grateful for Larimer Humane Society’s support of our PAL+ program that will benefit owners and animals in our community and will allow both of our organizations to better address pet homelessness in Northern Colorado.”

Low-income pet owners or those receiving government assistance are encouraged to contact Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic if they are struggling to afford care for their pets. Pet owners can find out whether they qualify for spay/neuter assistance by calling (970) 484-1861 or visiting FCCRSNC.org.