Fort Collins Cat Rescue to host Cat Caravan Adoption Fair at PetSmart Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Dec. 18, 2017 – Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic is holding its Cat Caravan Adoption Fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 23 at PetSmart Fort Collins, featuring a special $25 adoption fee for all cats age 6 months and older. Adoption fees for kittens under 6 months will be discounted by $20. This special event is sponsored in part by PetSmart Charities.

The Cat Caravan on Saturday will showcase numerous kittens and cats, many of which have been living in foster homes. Foster volunteers on site can share with potential adopters information about the cats’ personalities and habits in a home environment.

“For an adoption fee of $25 for our adult kitties, you will always remember the holiday season of 2017 as the one where you brought home the one gift the whole family can love,” said Monica Taylor, Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic’s adoptions program manager.

All cats and kittens available for adoption have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and received appropriate testing. All adopters are required to fill out an adoption questionnaire before adopting.

Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic is a nonprofit, high-quality, subsidized (low-cost) clinic. All of our spay/neuter procedures are performed by licensed, Colorado veterinarians with a tremendous amount of experience performing spays and neuters. We perform more than 6,000 spay and neuter procedures each year! We are able to provide our services at such a low cost because we are a nonprofit organization and we receive donations and grant-funding from our many supporters.

To add a new kitty to the family, visit Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic, or come to PetSmart Fort Collins, 4432 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, 80525, on Dec. 23. For more information, contact the rescue at (970) 484-8516 or visit www.FCCRSNC.org.