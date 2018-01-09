Fort Collins For Progress – Join Us At The 2018 Women’s March in Denver

Please join us at the Women’s March in Denver on Jan 20. We have reserved buses to transport people from Fort Collins and Loveland to Denver, and we need 500 people—you could be one of them!

As Martin Luther King, Jr., once said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” By showing up at the Women’s March, Fort Collins and Loveland residents will be demonstrating their commitment to justice. We will march to proclaim the right of all people to be treated equally and to promote positive social change.

As we look back on 2017, it becomes clear that the issues affecting women are truly shared by all, whether African American, Native American, poor, immigrant, disabled, Muslim, lesbian, queer, or transgender. We will march in solidarity for freedom from violence, protesting not only gender inequity, but also racial and economic inequality.

This March promotes grassroots efforts to move women into public office, educate young people about the power of voting, and encourage local organizations to address specific, meaningful issues in their home communities.

Come share energy with tens of thousands of people who believe in the power of unity. Join us as we begin this election year by inspiring one another in this show of solidarity, persistence, and determination to preserve our democracy.

Use this link to purchase round trip bus tickets provided by Fort Collins For Progress to the Women’s March in Denver:

focoprogress.org/event/womens-march-denver-co/