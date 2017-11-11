Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity Hosts AmeriCorps Volunteers

Nov. 3 – Dec. 19, 2017

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Oct. 30, 2017) – In alignment with its mission to provide safe and affordable housing for all, Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity is pleased to welcome 12-14 volunteers from AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) from Nov. 3 – Dec. 19, 2017. The team will be helping with various volunteer projects during their six-week stay.

“This is our first time hosting an NCCC team of volunteers for an extended period of time,” said Kristin Candella, Executive Director of Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity. “Consistency is the key in construction, and having a group of this size dedicated to building and serving us for six weeks will help us make significant progress at Harmony Cottages.”

During their time in Fort Collins, the NCCC volunteers will be helping build at Harmony Cottages – Fort Collins Habitat’s largest housing development project to date, which consists of 48 homes in a new neighborhood on the southeast corner of Harmony Road and Taft Hill Road. In addition, the volunteers will work on projects at the Fort Collins Habitat ReStore.

The mission of AmeriCorps NCCC is to strengthen communities and develop leaders through direct, team-based national and community service. Members work with nonprofits across the country to complete service projects. The program is a full-time, team-based residential program for men and women ages 18-24. It is “built on the belief that civic responsibility is an inherent duty of all citizens and that national service programs work effectively with local communities to address pressing needs.” This is the team’s first stop on their 10-month commitment to the program. Three local churches – Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, Plymouth Congregational UCC, and Christ United Methodist – will be lodging the volunteers during their stay.

Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles that seek to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities and hope. Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing in the Fort Collins area and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all. www.FortCollinsHabitat.org.