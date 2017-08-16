Fort Collins police seek help identifying suspects

Fort Collins Police are asking for the community’s help identifying suspects associated with multiple vehicle break-in, theft and fraud cases.

Over the last two months, multiple victims have reported daytime vehicle break-ins at various Fort Collins parks. Wallets, credit cards, and personal identification were stolen. Several of the vehicles also sustained damage from forced entry.

Detectives have been able to track usage of the stolen credit cards and obtained security images of people associated with the transactions.

If you have information about these individuals or vehicle break-ins, please contact Detective Adam Braun at (970) 221-6580. You may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868 or at http://stopcriminals.org/ Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. read more at http://fcgov.com/news/?id=6908