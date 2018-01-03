Fort Collins Senior Center FRIENDS to Host – Nutritious Choices When Dining Out

The Fort Collins Senior Center FRIENDS group will host A Taste of Wellness: Food & Information That’s Easy to Digest at the Senior Center on Thursday, January 18, 2018 from 1:30 – 3:30 pm. The event will focus on opportunities for adults to select healthy food options when dining at local eateries. Generous samples of unique, tasty foods with high nutritional value will be offered by Café Mexicali ; CSU Kendall Reagan Nutrition Center ; Garbanzos ; Great Harvest Bread Company ; Hilton Hotel ; Mad Greens ; Poudre Valley Hospital ; Spoons ; Sprouts ; The FOCO Café ; The Little Bird Bakeshop ; UC Hospitality Services and more natural healthy foods.

In addition, short informational presentations will be made about how to improve your health through nutrition:

Benefits of Nutrition and Making Healthy Choices at Restaurants. Shelby Cox, MS, RDN, Associate Director/Clinical Services, Kendall Reagan Nutrition Center at CSU.

Shelby Cox, MS, RDN, Associate Director/Clinical Services, Kendall Reagan Nutrition Center at CSU. Portion Distortion: How to Keep Your Serving Size and Your Waist Under Control.

Diane Horak, Health and Wellness Director, City of Ft. Collins/Columbine Health Systems/UC Health partnership.

Preparation Tips using Super Food Recipes. Chefs from UC Hospitality Services (PVH & MCR).

Coupons, menus, and door prizes will add to the bounty. Tickets available at the door for $5/person. All proceeds will benefit enhancements to the Fort Collins Senior Center Fitness Center. For reservations and more information, please contact: Barbara Schoenberger at 970.231.7279, barbararoseks@gmail.com.