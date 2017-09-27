Free admission at National Parks on September 30

Admission is free at all National Parks on Saturday, September 30, to celebrate National Public Lands Day and to mark the start of the National Park Service’s second century of operation.

Entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees will not be charged. Other fees, such as camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties, are not included in the waiver.

If you plan to visit Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, remember that the weather can be extreme, especially on popular Trail Ridge Road, the highest paved road in the U.S. Check road and hiking conditions before you go at https://nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/road_status.htm and trail conditions at https:// nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/trail_conditions.htm; for the most up-to-date Trail Ridge Road conditions, phone (970) 586-1222.