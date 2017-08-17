Free adoptions August 19 at Larimer Humane Society

August 17, 2017 Sally Roth Events 0
PHOTO COURTESY OF LARIMER HUMANE SOCIETY Adoptions are free on August 19 at Larimer Humane Society, as part of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” event.
PHOTO COURTESY OF LARIMER HUMANE SOCIETY
Adoption fees are waived on August 19 at Larimer Humane Society, as part of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” event.

The Larimer Humane Society is excited to announce that we are participating in “Clear the Shelters” again this year. On Saturday, August 19, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., we will be waiving adoption fees on all animals as a part of this nationwide event to find loving new homes for as many animals as possible! Last year 80 animals from our shelter found their forever homes in just one day, and nationwide over 50,000 animals were adopted through Clear the Shelters.

If you’ve been looking to add a new member to your family, save the date and join us on August 19. The Larimer Humane Society shelter is located at 6317 Kyle Avenue, Fort Collins, Colorado.

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*