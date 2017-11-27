FREE ADOPTIONS IN COLORADO!

NORTH SHORE ANIMAL LEAGUE AMERICA AND ZAPPOS FOR GOOD ARE TEAMING UP FOR “HOME FOR THE PAWLIDAYZ” AT WILD BLUE ANIMAL RESCUE AND SANCTUARY

Friday, November 24-Sunday, November 26

Zappos.com is a service company at the core. They are extending their special brand of service to customers in a different way where they will be rescuing both pets and humans and uniting them as best friends. That’s why they will be sponsoring FREE adoptions for approved adopters at local area shelters. This means Zappos will cover all qualifying adoption fees for select shelters Friday through Sunday, for both dogs and cats! For more information about the schedule of events go to www.animalleague.org.

WHEN:             Friday, November 24- Sunday November 26th see times below  

WHO:               Adorable, adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens as available

WHERE:           Wild Blue Rescue and Sanctuary

                          5975 Burgess Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80908

                          Contact: Allison Duval: (715) 377-2697

                          Hours- Fri 1-4 pm, Sat 12-4 pm, Sun by appt only

                         Petsmart

                         16086 Jackson Creek Pkwy, Monument CO 80132

                         Contact Allison Duval (715) 377-2697

                         Hours- Sat 12-4 pm

                         Petco

                         9690 Prominent Place, Colorado Springs CO 80924

                         Contact: Allison Duval (715) 377-2697

                         Hours- Fri 12-4 pm

