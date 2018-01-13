Free blues concert for MLK Day

Here’s your chance to hear internationally renowned blues musicians Phil Wiggins, harmonica player, and George Kilby, Jr., guitarist, at the free “Racism, Reconciliation, and the Blues” concert at Mountain View High School, 3500 Mountain Lion Drive, Loveland, on January 15, 7:00 p.m-8:30 p.m. The concert is free, but tickets are required; get yours at https://eventbrite.com/e/george-kilby-jr-phil-wiggins-blues-jazz-tickets-40950070764

Ranked among the world’s top harmonica players, Wiggins performed for decades with the legendary John Cephas. Kilby played guitar for 20 years with famed bluesman Pinetop Perkins. Wiggins and Kilby will be joined by bassist Andy Calder of Wyoming.

The Thompson Valley Singers high school choir will open the event, which is co-hosted by Thompson School District and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Loveland Events (https://facebook.com/MLKLovelandEvents/). Come when doors open at 6:30 p.m. to view the art exhibit by students of Loveland Integrated School for the Arts on the theme of this Martin Luther King, Jr., quote: “We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”