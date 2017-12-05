Free Christmas Tree Recycling at Larimer County Landfill

Larimer County Landfill will accept Christmas trees from Larimer County residents for free between Monday, December 18, 2017 and Monday, January 15, 2018. Trees will be recycled into compost or mulch, however, Christmas tree mulch will not be available to the public. Beginning January 16th, regular landfill fees will be charged.

Please be sure to secure your load properly during transport. Trees must be free from all lights, decorations, stands and any other foreign materials. Trees flocked with fake snow will not be accepted.

The Green Waste Program at the Larimer County Landfill began in the summer of 2017 and has diverted about 640 tons of waste to date! In 2018, clean green waste will be accepted at $5.50 per cubic yard with no surcharge fee.

Holiday Hours

Holiday closures for the landfill, recycling drop-off, and household hazardous waste facility are as follows:

• Closed Sunday, December 24th

• Closed Monday, December 25th

• Closed Sunday, December 31st

• Closed Monday, January 1st

The Wellington Transfer Station will be closed December 24th and December 31st.