Come meet Wellington Fire Protection District firefighters at a free pancake breakfast and open house on Saturday, October 7, 8:00 a.m.-12 noon, at the firehouse at 8130 3rd Street, Wellington. Pancakes will be served 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Tour the fire station and fire trucks, create a family escape plan, sign up for a chance to win prizes, and, by appointment, have your child’s car seat checked for safety. (Please call Cathy or Rachael at (970) 568-3232 to schedule a car seat check.) For more information on the event, visit http://townofwellington.com/192/Wellington-Fire-Protection-District

Wellington Squad of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Safe Kids Larimer County, Colorado State Patrol and Fort Collins 9-1-1 will also be attending. Admission is free.