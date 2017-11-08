Free Thanksgiving Dinner at The Matthews House November 9

The Matthews House, a Fort-Collins based non-profit that empowers young adults and families in transition to navigate difficulties on the road to self-sufficiency, is holding a free community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 9, from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m., at its Community Life Center at 220 North Grant Avenue, Fort Collins.

The dinner is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend! The event will include a carriage ride, activities and family photos. For more about The Matthews House, visit http://thematthewshouse.org/