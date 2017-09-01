From the Editor – September 2017

By Blaine Howerton

North Forty News

August was another exciting month at the North Forty News. We are continuing with unprecedented growth with a 40% increase in readership during the last quarter. The growth has allowed the North Forty News to cover more stories with an expanded staff on an improved web site and a bigger paper.

We aren’t stopping there. We are improving the service we provide to our subscribers. Starting in September, the North Forty News will provide a daily email with our most recent articles. The opt-in service will be provided at no additional charge to our existing and new subscribers.

But content is king. As the North Forty News expands its content and distribution to new areas of Larimer County, we will be reaching out to the community (as we always have) for story ideas and news tips. Those are always welcome via email at info@northfortynews.com

I am passionate about Northern Colorado. Not only do I love the communities here, but I love the area. I recently had the chance to hike with my 8-year-old son on his first overnight backpack trip near Long Draw reservoir. We camped at 10,500 feet and woke up to 40 degrees in August! The highlight was the wildlife. I was reminded how precious our area of the state is and how diverse it is.

Thank you for supporting your community and the North Forty News. Every copy of the paper is precious to me, because it represents the awesome place that we live in.