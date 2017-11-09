Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity granted $260,000 sponsorship

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Nov. 6, 2017) – Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce that the Future of Housing Community Foundation (FHCF) is supporting Fort Collins Habitat through a $260,000 sponsorship. This is the largest one-time sponsorship by an organization in a one-year time frame that Fort Collins Habitat has ever received. The Future of Housing Community Foundation was established through the Fort Collins Board of Realtors to serve as the leading philanthropic resource for housing affordability in Northern Colorado.

“The real estate industry as a whole is comprised of countless generous, community-minded individuals,” said Natalie Abraham, Chair of FHCF. “We witness firsthand the unparalleled impact that stable, affordable housing has on local families, and we are proud to fuel Habitat’s goal of turning this dream into a reality for so many.”

FHCF’s sponsorship will specifically benefit components of Harmony Cottages, Fort Collins Habitat’s largest housing development to date on the corner of Harmony Road and Taft Hill Road. The funds will cover the costs of two homes, as well as the neighborhood playground.

The initial $60,000 was presented at the playground groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Oct. 27 at the Harmony Cottages build site. Additional funds will be raised via the support of housing-focused community partners. More information on the Future of Housing Community Foundation may be found at FutureOfHousing.org.

In addition to FHCF’s generous sponsorship, the Bohemian Foundation provided $20,000 in seed money for Harmony Cottages. The Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation that supports the community through numerous community, music, global and civic initiatives. More information on the Bohemian Foundation may be found at bohemianfoundation.org.