Garden of Lights set to sparkle FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

FORT COLLINS – NOVEMBER 27, 2017 – The Gardens on Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Avenue, is transformed into a glittering Garden of Lights each evening beginning this FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 through JANUARY 7 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Illuminate your holiday spirit by strolling through the whimsically decorated Gardens lit by hundreds of thousands of twinkling LED lights. Each strand was hand-placed by volunteers and staff to create sparkling scenes that celebrate the magic of our community’s botanical garden and the holiday season. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 per adult, $2 per child (2 yrs. and over).

Weekends during Garden of Lights will offer visits with Santa, free photo nights with Santa (courtesy of Associates in Family Medicine), a variety of holiday entertainment from local carolers and musicians, performances from the Sugar Plum Furries canine troupe, crafts for the kids, and the opportunity to enjoy the simple pleasures of the holidays. Hot mulled cider will be offered on weekends.

New this year, due to construction on the Drake Campus, Woodward, Inc. will be moving and incorporating their long-standing Holiday Display into the Gardens of Lights – helping the Gardens transform into a Holiday Village, complete with Toy Shoppe, Log Cabin, Garden Cottage among others.

In addition, Gallegos Sanitation welders and local artists, Josh Jones and Antonio Vazquez, have designed and constructed an over 10-foot-tall sculptural flowerfrom recycled steel for the show, the Hollyhocks. This new larger than life addition will join the Daffodils, Columbines, and Coneflowers, which were also created by Jones and Vasquez.

Special thanks to the following sponsors who make Garden of Lights possible: Agrium, Associates in Family Medicine, Bohemian Foundation, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund & Utilities, Kaiser Permanente, Eye Center of Northern Colorado, Fort Collins Coloradoan, Fort Collins Nursery, Gallegos Sanitation, KUNC 91.5 FM, Colorado Sound 105.5FM, OtterCares Foundation, Savory Spice Shop, Swingle, and Woodward, Inc.

For up to date event details and entertainment, please visit www.fcgov.com/gardens.

Weekend & Holiday Schedule

Garden of Lights open hours: 5–9 p.m. every night Dec. 1–Jan.7; Weekend entertainment: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, & Sunday

Friday, Dec. 1: 6-8 p.m.: Poudre High School Jazz will entertain in our classroom, while the Musical Christmas Carol performers will be roving outdoors; hot mulled cider, shop the Gardens Gift Shop and annual holiday plant sale—open until 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 6–8 p.m.: Visit with Santa with free photos available (courtesy of Associates in Family Medicine), and enjoy the Sugar Plum Furries canine troupe performing. CSU Mainstreet Acapella will entertain outdoors. Hot mulled cider. Shop the annual holiday plant and gift sale—open until 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3: 6–8 p.m.: Visit with Santa, hot mulled cider, kids’ crafts indoors, and thousands of glittering lights. Shop the Gardens Gift Shop and annual holiday plant sale—open until 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8, 6–8 p.m.: Cello Noel performs holiday favorites indoors, and enjoy hot mulled cider. Shop the Gardens Gift Shop and annual holiday plant sale—open until 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9: 6–8 p.m.: Visit with Santa and enjoy the Sugar Plum Furries canine troupe’s performance, Foothills Madrigal Singers entertain. Enjoy hot mulled cider. Shop the Gardens Gift Shop and annual holiday plant sale—open until 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10: 6–8 p.m.: Visit with Santa, hot mulled cider, kids’ crafts indoors, and thousands of glittering lights. Shop the Gardens Gift Shop and annual holiday plant sale—open until 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15: 6–8 p.m.: Sunnyside Singers will entertain indoors with holiday favorites. Enjoy hot mulled cider. Shop the Gardens Gift Shop and annual holiday plant sale—open until 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16: 6-8 p.m.: Poudre High School Choir performs (6-7 p.m.), visit with Santa with free photos available (courtesy Associates in Family Medicine), and enjoy the Sugar Plum Furries canine troupe’s performance. Shop the Gardens Gift Shop and annual holiday plant sale—open until 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17: 6-8 p.m.: Visit with Santa, kids crafts indoors, and hot cider. Enjoy the glittering lights. Shop the Gardens Gift Shop and annual holiday plant sale—open until 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22: 6-8 pm: Visit with Santa, Classical Revolution entertains indoors. Enjoy hot mulled cider. Shop the Gardens Gift Shop—open until 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23: 6-8 p.m.: Last chance to visit with Santa before his return trip to the North Pole! The Larimer Chorale’s Dickens Carolers perform outdoors, along with the final Sugar Plum Furries canine troupe performance. Enjoy hot mulled cider and shop the Gardens Gift Shop for some last minute gift ideas– open until 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day: Our light show is open! Tour Garden of Lights from 5-9 p.m. on these holiday evenings.

Sunday, Jan. 7: Last open night for touring of Garden of Lights.