Gene Kelly’s widow kicks off “Hollywood Escape” WinterFest series

Off the Hook Arts, a Fort Collins nonprofit dedicated to inspiring a love of the performing arts through public concerts and education, begins its weeklong WinterFest on January 21, 3 p.m.-6 p.m., with a chamber music concert and mixer hosted by Patricia Ward Kelly, widow of the late Gene Kelly (yes, that Gene Kelly, of “Singin’ in the Rain”), presented at the Community Creative Theater, 200 Matthews Street, Fort Collins. For more on Patricia Ward Kelly, who was born in Poudre Valley Hospital and graduated from Fort Collins High School, see http://offthehookarts.org/artists/patricia-ward-kelly/

Other Off the Hook Arts WinterFest events, including films, concerts, and discussions on the theme of “Hollywood Escape,” are scheduled for 7 p.m. every evening from January 21-28 at various venues in Fort Collins, with the final event in Boulder. Ticket prices vary, but most begin at $10. For a full list of WinterFest events, visit http://offthehookarts.org/winterfest-2018/; click on the event that interests you to see further details, including venue location and ticket prices.