Gerald “Jerry” Eugene Ross dies at age 85

Gerald “Jerry” Eugene Ross, age 85, of Fort Collins died August 2, 2017, at Cheyenne VA Medical Center in Cheyenne, WY. Services were held last month in Fort Collins with interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.

Jerry is survived by four children, Jeff Ross (and Laura Cater-Woods) of Townsend, MT, Cindy (and Kevin) Callihan of Windsor, CO, Jody Ross (and Mary Husemann) of Bozeman, MT, and Lori (and Scott) Bettcher of Wellington, CO; two sisters, Sandy Culver and Edee Worth; six grandchildren, Amy (and Nate) Siebert, Cody (and Lori) Bettcher, Katie (and Jay) Holmes, Lisa (and Sean) Abbey, Christopher (and Becky) Ross, and Shawna (and Dave) Barker; eight great-grandchildren, Jackson, Finley, Hunter, Torin, Stetson, Jet, Sebastian and Lexi; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathy, his parents, William and Hazel, and two siblings, Jim and Bob.

Jerry's family requests that any donations please be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church for the Knights of Columbus. Those donations may be made directly to the church or in care of Goes Funeral Care, 3665 Canal Drive, E, Fort Collins, CO, 80524.