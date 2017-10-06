Giant pumpkin growers will size up the competition

Pumpkin pros from around the state have spent months getting ready for this moment. From the start with pollination to the final moment of weighing, these giants will be celebrated and weighed for the grand prize of $1500 on October 14 from 10am – 3pm at the Fort Collins Nursery.

“The giant pumpkin weigh-off at Fort Collins nursery is one of the best in all of Colorado. I look forward to the event every fall, with its great prize money payout, games for the kids, and amazing food trucks,” said Pete Mohr, President of the Northern Colorado Giant Pumpkin. “Seeing giant pumpkins over 1,000 pounds always puts a huge smile on my face.” Mohr is a Fort Collins Nursery Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off champion.

Colorado state record holder Joe Scherber was last year’s contest winner with a monster pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,410 lbs. He holds the Colorado state record at 1,685.5 pounds.

The largest pumpkin in the world weighed in at 2,624.6 pounds in 2016, according to http://giantpumpkin.com. Also according to the site, the pumpkin was the first one ton vegetable in 2012 at 2009.0 pounds.

“I’ve always enjoyed the more absurd corners of horticulture, and it doesn’t get much more absurd and fun than giant pumpkins. When you’re a kid, there’s something magical about encountering a pumpkin that is literally big enough to shelter you and a few friends,” said Jesse Eastman, Owner/GM of Fort Collins Nursery. “With our focus on getting kids excited about gardening, hosting this contest was a no-brainer.”

In its 9th year, the weigh off features $3500 in cash prizes along with events throughout the day.

“Even as an adult, it is hard to wrap your mind around just how massive these things really are, and that kind of surprise and awe is such a great experience that I love sharing with my community,” said Eastman.

For the kids, there will be face painting, pumpkin bowling and unicorn pony cart rides around the nursery from 11:30-2:30. Adults will enjoy yard games, great food from Schmickels Hot Dog Cart and a beer tent with proceeds benefiting community radio station, KRFC 88.9. KRFC will also provide the tunes with a local/fall inspired play list.

Additional information is available at https://fortcollinsnursery.com/