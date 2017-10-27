Global Village Museum honors and celebrates the Nativity

Nativity scenes from around the world will take center stage in November at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures, 200 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins. Nativities & Trees: Global Traditions debuts Friday, November 3, with a free grand opening from 6:00-9:00 p.m., as part of Fort Collins Gallery Walk. From 6:00-8:00 p.m., Loveland’s Kris Hickman will play traditional holiday music on her Celtic harp.

“Over 200 one-of-a-kind nativities will be showcased, all on loan from travelers or collectors in Northern Colorado,” said Dawn Behr, Curator. “Versions of the crèche are found in countries on every continent. The unique visions and perspectives by different cultures are amazing and eye-opening.”

Ranging in size from miniature to large-scale, the nativity treasures are crafted or manufactured from a variety of materials including wood, stone, ceramic, and metal. More exotic sets feature fabrics, gourds, and even seeds. Rare, collectible, and antique nativities will augment the eclectic display. The Main Gallery exhibit will also feature holiday trees with decorations. The exhibit runs through January 20, 2018.

From 1-3 pm on Saturday, November 11, the history of the nativity scene will be explored in Chronicle of the Crèche. Reverend Dr. Larry Kunter, a retired pastor of 45 years, will discuss the facts and the legends throughout the ages and across diverse cultures.

“The story of the nativity is timeless,” said Kunter, who received his master’s degree from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary and his doctorate in Ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary. “It is the plight of a homeless couple who are helped by their community. Although the nativity concept became central to Christianity, it is at heart a story of love through the ages and across all cultures.” Admission to the November 11 program is $5 for the public and free for Museum members.

For more information, visit http://globalvillagemuseum.org/ or call (970) 221-4600.