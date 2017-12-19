Free winter fun at the Garbage Garage Education Center

Build your knowledge of environmental awareness

The Garbage Garage Education Center at the Larimer County Landfill offers fun, free activities for grade schoolers and younger. Learn about the many ways to reduce, reuse and recycle through a puppet show and a story, while creating a seasonal craft also. Participants will be able to use the reused materials gift wrapping station for their craft, and remember your holiday visit posing for a picture in our photo booth.

Winter Fun at the Garbage Garage is offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., December 21, 2017 to January 5, 2018, Tuesday through Friday. Plan to allow one hour for each visit, starting at the top of the hour.

The Garbage Garage Education Center, located at the Larimer County Landfill, hosts scheduled tour groups and drop-in visitors Tuesday – Friday from 10am – 2pm. Other hours may be arranged by appointment – call us at (970) 498-5772 or email gcohen@larimer.org.

The adventure begins by entering the “Mountain of Trash,” a tunnel-like hallway covered in discards from the landfill. Visitors learn just how much trash they create, where it goes, and alternatives to throwing it all away. The various displays attract interest from a wide range of age groups, from preschoolers, elementary to college students, and senior adults. The Garbage Garage is an accessible facility.