Greeley, Windsor conduct joint study on municipal broadband

In the fall of 2016, the Greeley City Council identified broadband as an issue that needed attention. Windsor put the issue in its 2016-18 strategic plan.

The city of Greeley and the town of Windsor are entering into a joint agreement with NEO Connect to conduct a feasibility study of municipal broadband for the two communities.

The study will look at the need, feasibility and market recommendations for providing broadband to residents and businesses in Greeley and Windsor.

The two municipalities contracted with NEO Connect, based in Glenwood Springs, to identify recommendations for improving broadband availability and speed, as well as what investment is needed to deliver on those improvements.

Greeley, Windsor and NEO Connect will also gather community feedback on existing connectivity.

There are community outreach meetings scheduled on Nov. 29 throughout the day at Greeley City Hall, as well as a public outreach meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Greeley Recreation Center.

Windsor is having its public meetings the day before, on Nov. 28. There will be a public meeting at 6 p.m. at the Community Recreation Center. Throughout the day, Windsor officials will meet with the medical community, educators, businesses and entrepreneurs.

The feasibility study is expected to be completed May 2018.