Guided hikes, kids’ activities, interpretive talk at Lory State Park for solar eclipse

by Friends of Lory State Park

On August 21, Lory State Park in Bellvue will celebrate the first total solar eclipse across the United States in 28 years by hosting some fun activities to expand the mind and stretch the legs. The activities will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are free of charge with a valid state park pass.

A 96% viewing opportunity is available to those who prefer to stay near home and enjoy the experience in a beautiful park setting. Weather permitting, the eclipse countdown begins at 10:23 a.m., reaches maximum totality in the Northern Colorado area at 11:46 a.m., and ends at 1:13 p.m.

Park staff and the Friends of Lory State Park volunteers have planned some fun and educational activities to help visitors enjoy and appreciate the eclipse experience, including:

Two guided educational hikes—one easy and one moderate to difficult—that will pause at key spots that allow exceptional viewing and photography are planned along Shoreline and Arthur’s Rock nature trails. Hikes begin at 11 a.m. and are limited to 20 individuals each. Reservations are required. Please call the Lory State Park Visitor’s Center at (970) 493-1623 to register.

Interpretive educational talks and informational materials about scientific, historical and cultural aspects of total eclipse events will be presented at the information and activity station set up at the Arthur’s Rock trailhead.

Kids can make pinhole eclipse viewers, paper solar clocks and draw eclipse shadow pictures with provided materials.

75 pairs of ISO-certified safe solar-viewing glasses will be available for distribution, free of charge, first to those who register for the guided hikes and then on a first-come, first-served basis at the information and kid’s creation station.

To ensure visitor safety, all park rules will be in place and enforced during this event. Camping is allowed only in designated backcountry campsites. No overnight parking or alcohol over 3.2 percent is allowed in the park. Pets must remain on leashes at all times. Do not leave pets in vehicles. Visitors must stay on designated trails.

The Friends of Lory State Park is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization composed entirely of volunteers. The group promotes community stewardship of Park natural areas, resources and wildlife. Membership is open to all, and volunteers for various projects and events are welcome. To learn more, visit http://loryfriends.org/