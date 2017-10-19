Rooftop solar will be installed on homes within the Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity’s Harmony Cottages project, thanks to a joint project of New Belgium Brewing, Namaste Solar and Fort Collins Utilities.

The first solar-powered home was recently placed upon its foundation in Harmony Cottages, located on the southeast corner of the Harmony Road and Taft Hill Road intersection. The site will eventually be comprised of 44 affordable housing duplex units and four single-family homes, representing the largest local Habitat for Humanity project to date.

“Habitat homeowners will spend less on electricity, and that helps us keep the overall cost of homeownership low,” said Kristin Candella, Executive Director and CEO of Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity.

Funds contributed by New Belgium, Namaste Solar and Fort Collins Utilities will pay for solar system purchase and installation. Each home will be equipped with a 3.0 kW solar array at a cost of approximately $9,200 per residence. Upon completion of the homes, the solar panels will be owned and maintained by the Habitat homeowners.

“As a 100 percent employee-owned brewery, we at New Belgium are keenly aware of the positive impact ownership can have,” said Meghan Oleson, New Belgium Philanthropy Coordinator. “New Belgium is committed to kindling social, environmental and cultural change as a business role model, and this project puts our words into action.”

Jason Sharpe, Namaste Solar President, notes that, “Giving back to our community is central to Namaste Solar’s mission, and we’re so glad to be part of this initiative. We’re appreciative of all the work Habitat for Humanity put in to make rooftop solar a reality for these Fort Collins homeowners. It’s great to know that Harmony Cottages will serve as a shining example that solar can help homeowners save money while reducing their carbon footprint.”