Costume ball galas and a downhome square dance, a Halloween gymkhana for horse lovers, pet costume contests, zombie crawls and more, more, more—you’ll find fun for everyone, every age, every budget, throughout October! Our collection of events is arranged by date; visit the link included on each event for more details.

Throughout October

PUMPKIN PATCHES & CORN MAZES

Pick out your perfect pumpkin, find your way through a corn maze, and enjoy Halloween activities at NOCO farms. Click on any business name for location, hours, fees, activities and other details. In and around Fort Collins: Northern Colorado Jack Lantern’s; Something from the Farm; Spooky’s Pumpkin Patch; The Farm at Lee Martinez Park. Wellington: Bartels Farm; Harvest Farm. Loveland: Osborn Farm. Greeley: Fritzler Colorado Corn Maze.

Now through October 31

PET COSTUME PHOTO CONTEST

Wellington Veterinary Hospital, 7837 6th Street, Wellington

FREE. Submit pictures of your pets in their Halloween costumes for Wellington Veterinary Hospital’s annual costume contest by posting on their Facebook wall (link below), or by sending a FB message. Winner will be announced November 1.

https://facebook.com/WellingtonVetClinic/

Throughout October

FORT COLLINS GHOST TOURS

Old Town Fort Collins

$15. Learn about local legends, hauntings, ghostly sightings and strange happenings on the classic Ghost Tour or Late Night Ghost Walk, Horse & Buggy Ghost Tour, Speakeasies & Spirits, Ghosts & Goodies. All tours start in Old Town Square near the fountain and last about 90 minutes. Buy tickets online. Held year-round, tours run rain or shine—and around Halloween, tickets go fast!

https://www.fortcollinstours.com/fortcollinsghosttour

Fridays and Saturdays in October, beginning 10/13

CREEPY WALK IN THE WOODS

1750 Savage Road, near Devil’s Backbone Open Space

$20. The Creepy Walk in the Woods is thrilled to announce that they will once again be celebrating Halloween just west of Loveland near the Devil’s Backbone. Witness this event in person from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Screams can be heard from 1750 Savage Road, 2 miles west of Loveland, the second right hand turn off of Glade Road from Hwy 34. Look for the signs and the big lights.

https://facebook.com/events/1921423364793925/

10/20, 4:00-7:00 p.m.

THE GREAT PUMPKIN GIVEAWAY & CONTEST

The Kinzli Team at Re/Max Alliance, 8th and Cleveland, Wellington

FREE. Kids of all ages and adults are welcome to get a free pumpkin from 4:00-7:00 p.m., October 20, at 8th and Cleveland, across from the Kinzli Team office in Wellington. Decorate your pumpkin, then submit a pic to the Kinzli Team Facebook page by Saturday, October 28. If you do not have internet access, stop by the Kinzli office and they will take your photo for you. Winners in six different age groups, including adults, will be announced on Halloween.

https://facebook.com/kinzlirealestate/

10/21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

HALLOWEEN ENCHANTED GARDEN

The Gardens at Spring Creek, 2145 Centre Avenue, Fort Collins

$5 per child. A day of magical amusement and old-fashioned fun, especially planned for children 8 and under. Candy-free. Be sure to wear your costume and be ready for some magical (never frightening!) fun.

https://fcgov.com/gardens/programsspecial-events/special-events/halloween-enchanted-garden

10/21 5:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m.; Kidz Crawl 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

OLD TOWN ZOMBIE FEST

Old Town, Fort Collins

$16 in advance; $20, day of event; Kidz Crawl only, $13. Ghosts, goblins, zombies and all kinds of creatures of the night will infest Old Town Square for the 7th Annual Old Town Halloween Zombie Fest, featuring music, dance acts, on-site makeup, and a long list of treats from participating businesses. Your wristband entitles you to 5 specials from over 50 spook-tacular vendors. The family-friendly Kidz Crawl for kids and teens includes 5 free stops of your choice for zombie treats with your $13 wristband. Bring the family and enjoy goodies like Blood Cream Soda, Sticky Eerie Eyeballs, Zombie Slyce Pizza, and many other treats. Proceeds benefit Turning Point, to help youth and families struggling with behavior, mental health and substance abuse issues.

https://oldtownzombie.com

10/21 6:00 p.m.-11:59 p.m.

ZOMBIE CRAWL LOVELAND

Loveland Aleworks, downtown Loveland

FREE to attend; pay for drinks. Get dressed up in your finest zombie attire and enjoy this free event with your friends. Meet at Loveland Aleworks at 6:00 p.m. After a 6:30 p.m. Zombie Photo Shoot, the crawl will leave Loveland Aleworks, making stops at participating locations that will be offering drink specials.

http://lovelandaleworks.com/upcoming-events/

10/21, 8 p.m.

THE SHINING BALL

The Stanley Hotel, 333 Wonderview Avenue, Estes Park

$175 per person; $325 per couple (includes access to Ball, hors d’oeuvres, costume contest, and two complimentary drinks). Must be 21 or older. “Shining”-themed décor brings chills to the Shining Ball in the Concert Hall, featuring live music. Costumes are required! Dress to impress with imaginative, macabre, and daring costumes, and parade through the hotel, competing for three $500 costume prizes. (Remember, U.S. Hwy 34 is now closed for construction in the Big Thompson Canyon; plan an alternate route.)

http://stanleyhotel.com/halloween2017.html

10/27, 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

TRICK OR TREAT STREET

Downtown Greeley

FREE. Bring all your little goblins, ghouls, pirates and princesses to downtown Greeley! Dozens of downtown businesses in and around the core downtown area will have treats for the little ones. Games and activities, too, like pumpkin cornhole, candy corn bowling and pumpkin decorating. Treats will also be strategically placed around the plazas for the little ones to find if they have a keen eye! Both the 8th and 9th Street plazas will be closed to traffic for maximum safety, but many businesses outside the plazas will also be involved.

http://greeleydowntown.com/signature-events/trick-or-treat-street-2017/

10/27, 6:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

EYE BALL

The Agave Room above the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, 149 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins

$50. Costumes and spooky fun at the 2017 Halloween Eye Ball, the annual fundraiser gala for the Ensight Skills Center! Dancing, cocktails, and costumes. Since the event began 5 years ago, more than $25,000 has been raised for Ensight. Join us in our mission to provide those with low vision the opportunity to enhance life skills independence and self-confidence.

https://halloweeneventsco.com/events/halloween-eye-ball/, http://ensightskills.org/halloween-eye-ball/

10/27, 6-7:30 p.m.; 10/28, 6-8 p.m.; 10/29, 1-3 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m.

TREATSYLVANIA

The Farm at Lee Martinez Park, 600 North Sherwood Street, Fort Collins

$5/adults free. Trick-or-treating, hayrides and treats for all. Tickets must be purchased in advance and children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be purchased at The Farm, EPIC (Edora Pool Ice Cneter), Northside Aztlan Community Center, and Foothills Activity Center.

https://fcgov.com/recreation/thefarm.php

10/28, 10 a.m.

HALLOWEEN GYMKHANA

Rockie Mountain Saddle Club, McGraw’s Arena, North CR 11 & CR 72 East, Wellington

$20 for the day; $30, family. All ages welcome! Participate in flags, poles, barrels, keyhole, spoon races and other fun horse-and rider events. Enjoy horseless games and events. Go trailer trick-or-treating. Concessions available. Registration for horse events begins at 9:00 a.m.

https://facebook.com/RMSaddleClub/

10/28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

LOVELAND HALLOWEEN FAMILY FUN FESTIVAL

Downtown Loveland

FREE. Dress up the family and head into town for some Halloween fun! Join us in Peters Park next to the Loveland Museum, 503 North Lincoln Avenue, for this fun-filled community event with vendor booths, food, activities for kids, entertainment, downtown trick-or-treating, and a costume contest. You MUST register at the Costume Contest Booth before 12:15 p.m. on the day of the event to be in the contest. Prizes will be awarded in several age categories including infant, teen, adult, and family theme.

https://lovelandmuseumgallery.org/programs-events/events/halloween-family-fun-festival/

10/28, noon-1:00 p.m.

BOW WOWVANIA

The Farm at Lee Martinez Park, 600 North Sherwood Street, Fort Collins

$5 per dog; humans, free. Dogs, dress up in your best costume and bring your owner down to The Farm for a dog-friendly Halloween event. Trick-or-treat, take photos, and leave with a dog-approved treat bag. All dogs must be on a leash. Each dog is welcome to bring multiple human guests. Buy your tickets at The Farm or Northside Aztlan Community Center.

https://fcgov.com/recreation/thefarm.php

10/28, 12 noon-2 p.m.

PETS AND KIDS HALLOWEEN PARTY

Bath Garden Center, 2000 East Prospect Road, Fort Collins

FREE. Costume contests for kids and pets, pumpkin decorating, snacks, crafts and games. Pet costume contest is at 1 p.m.

http://bathgardencenter.com/event/halloween-party-2

10/28, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

0.5K ZOMBIE DOUGHNUT AND BEER CRAWL

Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, 623 Denver Avenue, Loveland

$35 (includes a doughnut, 2 beers or Kombucha/soda, and a tee shirt). For those of us who aren’t the most athletic, we’re offering a fun 0.5 “run”/crawl that includes a doughnut and a beer as long as the hoard of zombies doesn’t get you first. Stroll through the zombie-ridden lands of the Grimm Brothers Brewhouse. Our face painter will be on hand to make up all our zombies. Sign up in the taproom or on Eventbrite.

https://facebook.com/pg/GrimmBrothersBrewhouse/events/

10/28, 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

HOGWARTS HALLOWEEN

Northside Aztlan Community Center, 112 East Willow Street, Fort Collins

$15. Enjoy a game of Quidditch, drink some Butter Beer, create potions, learn charms, get sorted into your house, and take a tour through haunted hallways. Don’t forget to wear your best wizarding robes! Purchase tickets online or by calling (970) 221.6655. Volunteers are needed to decorate, dress up, and supervise activities; contact Lisa Freeman at lfreeman@fcgov.com or (970) 416-2528.

https://fcgov.com/recreation/

10/28, 7 p.m.

HALLOWEEN HOOT SQUARE DANCE

Wellington Fire Hall, 8130 3rd Street, Wellington

FREE. All are welcome to this family-friendly event, sponsored by the Community Activities Commission (CAC). Refreshments will be provided. Caller, Mark Hammett.

http://townofwellington.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=433

10/31, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

TINY TOT HALLOWEEN

Old Town Fort Collins

FREE. All children under the age of 7 and their parents/guardians are invited to enjoy a safe trick-or-treating experience in Old Town Fort Collins. Come to Old Town Square Plaza beginning at 10 a.m. to receive a trick or treat bag (while supplies last) with a map indicating the designated trick-or-treat area. The event will occur along the sidewalks all around Old Town, and crossing guards will be present at major intersections to ensure everyone’s safety.

http://downtownfortcollins.com/events/tiny-tot-halloween

Keep in mind, zombie crawlers and other celebrants—Colorado Department of Transportation’s increased DUI enforcement Fall Festivals program is in effect in October, too. Law enforcement agencies from across the state are on heightened alert for impaired drivers, including marijuana and other drugs. Designated driver, please—we want everyone to stay safe!