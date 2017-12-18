Handbell ensemble presents holiday concerts in Windsor, Loveland

Marvel at the highly skilled “Bells of the Rockies,” an auditioned handbell ensemble from the Colorado and Wyoming Front Range, as they present their program of both traditional and contemporary music to ring in the holiday spirit at three performances in Windsor and Loveland this holiday season.

On Tuesday, December 19, 6:30 p.m., the handbell ensemble will present a special holiday concert at Mirasol Senior Living, 1153 Finch Street, Loveland. On Friday, December 22, 7 p.m., the Bells of the Rockies will present a full program at the Rialto Theater, 228 East 4th Street, Loveland; tickets ($16 for adults, $11 for seniors, plus processing fees) are available at http://rialtotheatercenter.org/bells-of-the-rockies/

For more about Bells of the Rockies, or to arrange an audition, visit http://bellsoftherockies.org/