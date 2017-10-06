Harvest Farm Fall Festival & Corn Maze supports men in rehab

The 15th Annual Harvest Farm Fall Festival & Corn Maze, 4240 East County Road 66, Wellington, offers a long list of family-friendly activities on weekends throughout October 29.

The festival includes a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, hay wagon rides, pig races, a petting zoo, music, a roping arena, an evening campfire, and lots of other fun activities.

Adult tickets are $15; over age 60, $10; ages 4-12, $13; under 3, free. For details, including dates and hours, a list of all activities, directions to Harvest Farm, and special activities each weekend in October, please see https://harvestfarm.net/fall-festival

Harvest Farm is a 209-acre farm and rehabilitation center, working in partnership with the Fort Collins Rescue Mission, under the umbrella of the Denver Rescue Mission. The Farm accommodates up to 72 men who participate in a long-term program with the goal of breaking the cycles of addiction and homelessness. If you are interested in joining the program, please call (970) 568-9803.