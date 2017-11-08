Fort Collins, CO — November 1, 2017 — The holiday season is just around the corner. For many of us, it’s a time to enjoy friends, family and food. But for countless neighbors in our community, it’s a time of greater uncertainty as they struggle with food insecurity. That’s why the Food Bank for Larimer County is asking for your help to make the holidays a reality for those who are at-risk of hunger.

Each year, the Food Bank collects, stores and distributes frozen turkeys to more than 85 partner agencies, including Homeless Gear, Salvation Army and Catholic Charities. These agencies, in turn, provide holiday meals and/or holiday meal baskets to low-income residents in our community.

Last year, because of an overwhelming response from the community and the Poudre School District’s Turkey Round Up, the Food Bank provided more than 3,000 frozen turkeys to families in need. This year, the need will likely be even greater.

In addition to turkeys, there is a real need for traditional holiday fixings, including packaged stuffing, canned yams, cranberry sauce and evaporated milk. For complete details, visit http://foodbanklarimer.org/thanksgiving-food-drive

Holiday food items can be donated at either Food Bank for Larimer County location:

Please consider donating by Friday, November 10th, to allow for timely distribution to families in need.

“Last year, the response we received from the community was truly inspiring,” said Food Bank for Larimer County CEO Amy Pezzani. “This year, we hope to avoid the last-minute call for help by receiving donations earlier in November. Working together, we can make the holidays special for all of our neighbors.”

Poudre School District Turkey Round Up

For the 12th year, the Poudre School District (PSD) community will kick off the holiday turkey drive season with their Turkey Round Up on Thursday, November 9. Staff and students at PSD schools compete to collect the most turkeys to donate to the Food Bank. Last year, the PSD community contributed more than 1,450 turkeys.

For more information, please contact the Food Bank for Larimer County at 970.493.4477 or email info@foodbanklarimer.org.

About Food Bank for Larimer County

Founded in 1984, the Food Bank for Larimer County is the county’s only Feeding America clearinghouse for donated food. In 2016, the Food Bank provided enough food for 7.72 million meals through a variety of hunger-relief programs, including Food Share, Community Kitchen and Food Link. Food Share is a client-choice, fresh food pantry with locations in Fort Collins and Loveland that provides food to income qualifying individuals up to two times per week.

More than 37,500 Larimer County residents received assistance through the Food Bank’s programs and partners last year. The Community Kitchen prepared meals and snacks for children through Kids Cafe and for seniors through a partnership with Volunteers of America. Additionally, the Food Link program provided food to nearly 90 non-profit organizations, including food pantries, soup kitchens and domestic violence shelters. For more information, visit http://www.foodbanklarimer.org/.