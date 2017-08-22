Here’s your chance to be Smokey Bear!

The Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (RCVFD) needs six volunteers to wear the Smokey Bear costume for 30 minutes each during their popular Mountain Festival on September 3. “You will be the star of the festival for 30 short minutes, and a firefighter will escort you!” says Jennifer Nolte of RCVFD.

The Mountain Festival is on September 3, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., across from Fire Station 1, 11835 Rist Canyon Road, Bellvue.

Additional volunteers are also needed: 5 volunteers for 1-hour shifts for the kids’ calf (not a real one) roping station; 2 volunteers to help with the book tent; and 2 volunteers to help guide crafters to their booths and direct them where to park.

“We would love to have you!” says Nolte. Email her at festivalbooths@rcvfd.org if you can help.