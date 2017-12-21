Hermit Park Open Space Closed for the Season

LOVELAND, Colo. – Larimer County’s Hermit Park Open Space, southeast of Estes Park, closed on Wednesday, December 20 for the winter season . LOVELAND, Colo. – Larimer County’s Hermit Park Open Space, southeast of Estes Park, closed on

Hermit Park will remain closed during the winter months because of wintry weather conditions and protection of wintering range for big game animals, such as elk. The park will reopen to the public on March 1, 2018 .

Hermit Park covers 1362 acres at altitudes of 7,880-8,964 feet elevation. Ponderosa pine forests and wetland meadows characterize this beautiful property and its abundant habitat for an impressive variety of mountain wildlife. Features include cabins, RV and tent camping, group campground, reservable group pavilion, and trails for hiking, horseback riding, and mountain biking.