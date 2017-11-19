Same Holiday Cheer, Brand New Holiday Spectacular Production

Excitement and Anticipation Abound!

Fort Collins– The School of Music, Theatre and Dance at Colorado State University is proud to announce the return of the annual Holiday Spectacular at the University Center for the Arts. The performances will take place on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., both in the Griffin Concert Hall. For this year, a free, open dress rehearsal will be available for CSU students only on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.

New this fall, venue seating is reserved. Tickets are $10 for youth (under 18), and $22 for the public. Tickets are available at the University Center for the Arts (UCA) ticket office in the UCA lobby Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 60 minutes prior to performances, by phone at (970) 491-ARTS (2787), or online at www.CSUArtsTickets.com. All tickets are subject to a $1 ticket fee for both online and at-the-door purchases. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid lines and further at-the-door fees.

It is that time of year again! Join the Northern Colorado community at Colorado State University’s University Center for the Arts for the delightful, family-friendly Holiday Spectacular. Performed by the University Symphony Orchestra, combined choirs, and special guests, the popular show has a whole new storyline. While the new script may be a surprise, you can also anticipate some special faces to appear in the show – perhaps a few new North Pole guests! The performance will feature work and performers from all areas of the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at CSU. Net proceeds from this evening benefit students in SMTD in the form of scholarships and other programmatic support.

“While the material may be fresh to CSU, audience expectations can remain the same – expect to hear a joyful, rousing, and fun concert with familiar holiday classics performed by our talented CSU students,” shares show producer and special assistant professor of music, Adam Torres.

A production of this caliber requires hundreds of performers and workers, all contributing to a single project through song, acting, dance, lighting, projection, decorations, stage crew, box office/events staff, and more. Torres has been involved in all facets of the production – playing in Holiday Spectacular concerts while studying music as a CSU graduate student, attending as an alumni patron, and working with the orchestra in rehearsals for guest conductor Randol Alan Bass in 2015. Yet his favorite part of the show remains the comaradary amongst the students, faculty, and staff in the School.