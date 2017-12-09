Holidays at HighPointe Celebration

We’ve designed two amazing events to help our community members living with intellectual or developmental disabilities enjoy the holidays in a very special way! These events are sure to become a family-favorite, and an annual holiday tradition.

The best part is – they’re FREE!!

Secret Shopping Party

Saturday, December 9th, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Surprise your family and friends with a gift you picked out yourself! Leave your parents and support team behind, as you shop our wonderful gift selection with the support of our amazing staff. We’ll have plenty of gifts for you to choose from, while you enjoy live music, great holiday games and crafts, and most importantly, a chance to make new friends. AND – we’ll have a very special visit from a very special holiday guest! No age limit. Space is limited. Registration is required. Sign-up TODAY to save your spot!

“Times Square” New Year’s Eve Party

Saturday, December 30th, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.Enjoy a night out, and celebrate the beginning of an exciting new year! Make new friends, while you enjoy live music, great dancing, tasty snacks, special games, and the dropping of the New Year’s Eve Ball outside our building. New York City is coming to Fort Collins!!Age limit is 16+. Space is limited. Registration is required. Sign-up TODAY!

For More Information and to Register contact: Nick, Recreation Coordinator

Phone: (970) 377-9949

Email: nicktrewartha@gmail.com

About Us: HighPointe is an exciting enrichment program, new to the Fort Collins area. We provide amazing support and independence opportunities for indivduals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Check out our website and Facebook pages to learn more about programs and services. Our motto is:

PURSUE PERSONAL GROWTH, and we work hard to support everyone in achieving their dreams, gaining new friends, and living life to the fullest!!

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HighPointeFortCollins Web: www.highpointecenters.org