The Holler! at Fort Collins Nursery will raise money to fight poverty and abuse

Fort Collins Nursery‘s 2017 Rock Garden Concert Series will conclude on August 17 with a very special benefit concert featuring one of Colorado’s favorite bands…The Holler! 50% of the night’s ticket sales and all donations from wine and beer sales will go directly to The Matthews House in Fort Collins, to aid in their mission to empower youth and families by building trusting relationships and providing resources to disrupt the cycles of poverty and abuse.

In addition to great music, the event features beer from High Hops Brewery, wine provided by Wilbur‘s Total Beverage and delicious brats and dogs from Schmickel‘s Hot Dog Cart. Live Auction items include 2 concert tickets for the August 25 Lumineers show at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Englewood, and 2 VIP passes to the Denver Food and Wine Festival. Money raised will benefit The Matthews House. Found Nation Animal Rescue of Westminster will also be present for a dog adoption event.

During the concert, Fort Collins Nursery will transform from a retail space to a stunning and unique venue appropriately dubbed “The Rock Garden.” Audience members can relax under the evening sky, nestled along the banks of Dry Creek and the Cache la Poudre River and surrounded by beautiful plants, trees and wildlife.

This is an all ages event. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the concert is at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $12 advance/ $15 day of show/ kids 12 and under FREE. Tickets and additional information are available at

http://shop.fortcollinsnursery.com/rock-garden-concert-ticket.html