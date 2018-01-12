Loveland Strategic Partnership to host #LiveLoveland Kickoff Event at Rialto Theater on January 17

LOVELAND, Colo.— The Loveland Strategic Partnership is proud to announce the #LiveLoveland kickoff event that will be hosted at the Rialto Theater on January 17.

Food and drink will be served from 5-7 pm as community residents and leaders and the Loveland Strategic Partnership gather to kick off this civic pride and community engagement campaign. Speakers include civic, political, arts, education, nonprofit and religious community leaders, business owners and other members of the Loveland community.

Over the last year, more than 50 community leaders who are members of the Loveland Strategic Partnership gathered to create the #LiveLoveland campaign to highlight the unique qualities that make Loveland special.

The #LiveLoveland campaign poses the question, “How do you #LiveLoveland?” People tell their own story of how they #LiveLoveland by posting photos of themselves and their families into a #LiveLoveland Polaroid frame as they do fun and iconic activities around the city. The campaign has received varied photos thus far – a trip to an art gallery or a coffee shop, live music, restaurants, horseback riding, fly-fishing, schools, arts, churches, or virtually anything. The point is to let people feel free to engage in #LiveLoveland and tell their own story.

One important aspect of the #LiveLoveland campaign is for people to sign up as “Loveland Connectors,” champions of #LiveLoveland. This adds an important personal connection in the community.

You can find more information at www.LiveLoveland.org, and #LiveLoveland social media pages, where people are uploading photos daily.

WHO: Community, business, civic, political, arts, education and nonprofit leaders of Loveland, Colorado and the Loveland Strategic Partnership.

WHAT: This is an event to celebrate the unique qualities of Loveland and to truly kickoff the #LiveLoveland campaign. Food and beverages will be served. All are welcome, but please RSVP to info@liveloveland.org.

WHERE: Rialto Theater, 222 E. 4th Street, Loveland, Colorado

WHEN: Wednesday, January 17 from 5-7:00 pm

For more information, please contact Andrew Boian at dovetail solutions, 303-868-0085 / aboian@dovetailsolutions.com