Often mistaken for a hummingbird, the white-lined sphinx moth is often seen enjoying nectar from the same flowers as hummers, such as these nasturtiums. These moths are active both day and night, and you may see one resting under your porch light in the morning.
Hummingbirds are already heading south for the winter. Feeder visits by broad-tailed hummers are dwindling, with males being the first to leave. Rufous and calliope hummingbirds have already gone.
