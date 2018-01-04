January Guided Hikes and Programs on Larimer County Open Spaces

Friday, January 12, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society” Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at the Devil’s Backbone Open Space trailhead, located just west of Loveland off Hwy 34. Dress warmly for evening temperatures and bring binoculars if you have them. Program is free. Go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Registration is encouraged, but not required. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org. Direct questions to Heather at (970) 619-4489.
Wednesday, January 31, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. “Blue Supermoon Over My Open Space” Join Larimer County naturalists to celebrate this astronomical combination – the second full moon of January and a supermoon – by going on a moonlit exploration of Horsetooth Mountain Open Space. Learn about our closest celestial neighbor and nocturnal wildlife on this 2-mile, round-trip hike. Hike rating: Moderate. Participants should bring a flashlight, water and closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Approximately 2-hour hike. Program is free, but a $6 day-use fee applies. Registration is required. Go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Heather at (970) 619-4489.
