Regional employers to scout for employees at job fair

The Northern Colorado Networking group (NoCoNet; http://noconet.org/), an all-volunteer organization that supports Northern Colorado professionals with skill-building workshops, programs, networking and recruiting opportunities, is having a job fair on Monday, October 16, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Fort Collins Faith Church, 3920 South Shields Street.

High-end employers and recruiters as well as mid-sized and small companies representing multiple industries and professions will be on hand to meet professionals of all experience levels, including new college graduates. Employers who will be attending include the cities of Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont; the state of Wyoming; Banner Health, Leidos/Lockheed Martin, Medtronic, Noosa, TEKSystems, Vestas Blades America and many more.

The event is free. Active NoCoNet members may enter at 9:30 a.m.; the general public at 10:30 a.m.

For helpful tips on making the most of the job fair, and a list of attending companies and their job openings, go to http://noconet.org/?q=content/noconets-premier-job-fair-northern-colorado-october-16-2017