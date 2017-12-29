Public meeting to comment on completed flood-related projects

Larimer County Engineering will hold a public meeting for citizens to review and comment on Larimer County’s performance on the following completed flood-related projects, financed with federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds [CDBG-DR] through the State of Colorado.

Larimer County staff will also be present to receive citizen comments concerning the economic and development needs of the community.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on January 23, 2018 at the Larimer County Courthouse Offices Building, 200 West Oak St., Fort Collins, in the Carter Lake Conference Room, First Floor. The meeting will be held in a handicap-accessible location.

The meeting begins with a presentation covering the following completed projects, followed by a Q & A session:

• FEMA Project Worksheet #1210, Permanent Repairs to Larimer County Roads #29, #22H, and

#31D along the Big Thompson River.

• FEMA Project Worksheet # 1212, Permanent Repairs to West Creek Bridges in Glen Haven.

Written comments via U.S. Mail or email are also welcome and must be received by January 19, 2017 at the contact information below. Persons requiring special handicapped accommodations should also direct those requests to the contact information below.

Rusty McDaniel, P.E., Larimer County Assistant County Engineer, 200 West Oak St., Suite 3000, Fort Collins, Colorado 80521. Phone [970] 498-5730, email: mcdaniel@larimer.org.