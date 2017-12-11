The Timnath Police Department invites you to participate in the: 2nd Annual “Shop with a Cop” Event!

This very special event will allow them to help make Christmas fun, exciting, and memorable for area families in need this holiday season.

Here’s how they do it . . . on December 16th, kids from participating families will set out to do some holiday shopping at Walmart with one of our Timnath Police Officers. They will be able to buy a gift for their siblings, their parents, and one for themselves. Before the shopping begins, Subway will provide breakfast for the families and, when finished, Walmart will put together a wonderful meal for each family to enjoy on Christmas Day!

If you would like to be a part of making an unforgettable Christmas possible for others this year, we invite you to help out with donation of any size. Checks should be made payable to: WALMART, and you can drop them by the Timnath Administration building (or mail it to: 4800 Goodman St., Timnath, CO. 80547) ATTN: Shop with a Cop.

The TPD sends their heartfelt THANKS to all who donated to Shop with a Cop last year and would like to thank you, in advance, for your generosity this Christmas! If you need additional info, or have any questions, please contact Sergeant Wynkoop with the Timnath Police Department at 970-224-3211

Thank You for your generosity this Christmas!