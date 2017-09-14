Keep up with progress on the new Loveland VA clinic

The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center announced that a web page has been set up to show progress on the new Loveland VA Community Outpatient Clinic, scheduled to open February 5, 2018. The clinic, located at 5200 Hahns Peak Drive, Loveland, near the Loveland Outlet Mall and Medical Center of the Rockies, will feature a state-of-the-art design with the ability to more than double the service capabilities in the area.

The web page provides pictures, floor plans and future transportation schedules for the clinic. The web address is https://www.cheyenne.va.gov/locations/Loveland.asp

Suggestions for additional content for the web page are welcome. Send your ideas to Samuel House of the Cheyenne VA Public Affairs Office at the email address samuel.house2@va.gov