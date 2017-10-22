Known Dangerous Felon Alert – Last sighted in Bellvue

LARIMER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE Justin E. Smith, Sheriff

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Subject: Known Dangerous Felon Alert

Date: 10/19/17

On October 19, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., the Larimer County Regional SWAT team responded to a home in the 100 block of Canyon Gulch Court in Bellvue to execute a search warrant. The search warrant was issued so deputies could locate and arrest Cayne Trevin Lucia (01/15/1988) who eluded deputies in a vehicle and attempted to assault deputies with his vehicle on October 18, 2017.

As deputies and SWAT surrounded the home, Lucia was seen exiting the home and heading down the mountainside. SWAT attempted to establish a perimeter to contain Lucia, but they lost sight of him in the rough terrain. The surrounding area was searched for many hours and Lucia was not located.

Lucia is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, 6’02”, and 165 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. A booking photo of Lucia from February 2017 is attached.

It is not known if Lucia is armed, but he is considered dangerous. If you see him, immediately call 911 – do not attempt to contact him.

Lucia is wanted on multiple outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants including narcotics possession, assault on a peace officer, prohibited weapons, and violation of bail bond conditions.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies will continue to attempt to locate Lucia using other methods.

An Everbridge Emergency Notification was sent to 28 contacts (not homes) in the area of Canyon Gulch Court to advise them of the law enforcement activity in their area. The notification also included a description of Lucia and instructions to call 911 if he is seen.

