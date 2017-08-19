LaPorte’s Me Oh My Coffee and Pie looks forward to move

by Sally Roth

Small and cozy, Me Oh My Coffee and Pie shop in LaPorte, Colorado, has gained a huge following for its made-from-scratch pies, baked goods, breakfast burritos, and beverages. Located just off the Poudre River Trail at 3533 West County Road 54G, it’s also a popular stop for hikers and bicyclists.

In 2017, construction began on a much larger Me Oh My building at the corner of Overland Trail and County Road 54G in LaPorte. Unexpected delays slowed the process, but owner Caitlin Philp would rather focus on the sunny side. “In a few months after we’ve been open, those hurdles won’t be on anyone’s mind anymore,” she says. She’s hoping for a September opening, “but you can never predict what’s going to happen.”

“I want Me Oh My to be a wonderful place in the community for people,” Philp enthuses. When it opens, “We really just want to invite everyone to come down and enjoy the new bigger space that we have worked so hard to provide for everyone. We want it to be a community space for people to meet and hang out together while enjoying some wonderful food and drinks. We will have a space for family and kids, a retail area with local goods for sale, and a patio. We will also be doing art shows with the kids at CLP.”

Humble as well as hard-working, Caitlin Philp quickly volunteers that “I don’t do it alone. The staff that I have is a huge part in making Me Oh My what it is, and I appreciate them fully. It’s not an easy laid-back job for them—it is physically and mentally challenging. We have a lot going on inside those walls!”

“We cannot wait to share a slice of pie and glass of wine on our roadside patio with you!” notes the Me Oh My website (http://www.meohmypie.com/). In the meantime, the original small shop, fragrant with cinnamon and coffee, continues to delight customers.