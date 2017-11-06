Larimer County Board of County Commissioner’s Agenda – Nov. 7

Administrative Matters

This meeting will be recorded, broadcast online and archived. November 7, 2017 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Commissioners’s Conference Room

200 West Oak Street, Fort Collins

Pledge of Allegiance 9:00 AM

9:01 AM Approval of the Minutes for the Week of October 30, 2017

9:05 AM Review of the Schedule for the Week of November 13, 2017 Brenda Gimeson, Business Operations Manager

* Action Items, Abatements, Agreements, Deeds, Resolutions, Liquor Licenses, and Misc.

* Final Plat for Olsen Subdivision

9:10 AM Comments from Commissioners’ Guests – Introduction by Inviting Commissioner

9:10-9:15 AM Estes Park School District Board of Education

All State School Board Pacesetting Performance Award

Commissioner Tom Donnelly

9:15-9:30 AM Big Thompson Bridges Construction

Lori Hodges, Emergency Management Director; Rusty McDaniel, Assistant County Engineer

9:50-10:00 AM Legal Matters Decision Expected

* Executive Session regarding Romero litigation settlement, pursuant to C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(b)

No Decision Expected

* Executive Session for legal advice regarding public meetings and public comment, pursuant to C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(b)

Jeannine Haag, County Attorney;

Bill Ressue, Deputy Larimer County Attorney; George Haas, Special Counsel

10:00-10:30 AM Upcoming Administrative Matters Items Requested By Date Upcoming Board Work Session Items* 2018 Proposed Budget ñ Final Direction

Horsetooth Visitor’s Center, Mountain Lion Room 4200 W County Rd 38 E, Fort Collins Josh Fudge, Budget Director November 8

1:30 PM Board of Social Services Laura Walker, Human Services Director November 13

10:00 AM Estes Park Stomwater Master Plan Mark Peterson, County Engineer December 4

10:00 AM Emergency Management – Year in Review Lori Hodges, Emergency Management Director December 13

1:30 PM * All work sessions are held in the Commissioners’ Conference Room unless otherwise noted.