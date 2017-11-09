Larimer County Buck Hunters Reminded of Mandatory CWD Testing

FORT COLLINS – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) reminds Larimer County buck hunters that submissions for chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing are required this year. The $25 testing fee has been waived for those hunters required to submit samples.

For 2017, successful rifle season buck hunters in Larimer County Game Management Units 7, 8, 9, 19, 191, and 20 are required to bring in their animals for testing. CPW also has sample submission requirements for GMUs around Meeker and Montrose. In all, 20 units have been targeted by CPW for testing in 2017. See CPW’s website for a complete listing of mandatory testing units.

Mandatory testing compliance for the second rifle season was lower than expected. Officials need a better response from third and fourth season hunters to reach sampling goals.

“This is a new program, so we understand some hunters may have forgotten to bring in their animals,” said Area Wildlife Manager Ty Petersburg. “Hopefully word will get out and we’ll have a higher turnout for the third and fourth seasons.”

Mandatory CWD test submissions have not been required in Larimer County for some time. The revival of mandatory testing came about because voluntary submissions have not provided enough samples to accurately track the disease in recent years. To improve survey data, this year CPW started a rotating system to monitor CWD trends in affected herds throughout the state. The plan is to require submissions in some units each year. Different units likely will be targeted for testing next year.

Chronic wasting disease affects deer, elk, and moose in a number of Colorado herds. For more information, see http://cpw.state.co.us/learn/ Pages/ResearchCWD.aspx.