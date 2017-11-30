Larimer County Commissioner Gaiter ends term as CCI President

Larimer County Commissioner Lew Gaiter III ended his 1-year term as President of Colorado Counties, Inc. [CCI] November 28, 2017

Gaiter was elected to serve as president in 2016 after serving many leadership roles with CCI. He succeeded Otero county Commissioner Keith Goodwin as president.

“I am especially excited about this year’s CCI conference. This conference wraps up my year as president of CCI and it has truly been a blessing to work with my fellow commissioners around the state of Colorado,” said Gaiter

CCI is a non-profit membership association whose purpose is to offer assistance to county commissioners and encourage counties to work together on common issues. CCI also works to present a united voice to the Colorado General Assembly and other government and regulatory bodies.