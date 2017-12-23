LARIMER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ SCHEDULE – December 25 – December 29, 2017

Monday, December 25, 2017 County Offices will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 Open Schedule

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 Open Schedule

Thursday, December 28, 2017

7:30am – 9:00am Commissioner Gaiter will visit with citizens at Dazbog Coffee, 401 Mason Court, Fort Collins. Commissioner Gaiter will host an open-forum discussion

12:00pm – 1:30pm Commissioner Gaiter will visit with citizens at the Red Feather Lakes Community Library, 71 Fire House Lane, Red Feather Lakes. Commissioner Gaiter will host an open-forum discussion

Friday, December 29, 2017 Open Schedule

Highlighted meetings are of greater public interest.

Policy Decision will be made at this meeting.

MEETINGS OF BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS FOR THE WEEK OF December 25-29, 2017

December 28 8:30am Flood Review Board – Emerald Lake Conference Room, 3rd Floor

1:30pm Red Feather Lakes Planning Advisory Committee – Fire House Meeting Room, 44 Fire House Lane, Red Feather Lakes

