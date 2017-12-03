LARIMER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ SCHEDULE December 4 – December 8, 2017

Monday, December 4, 2017

10:00am – 11:00am Work session regarding the Estes Park Stormwater Master Plan

1:30pm – 2:30pm Community Development Work session with Terry Gilbert, Community Development Director regarding Director Updates

3:00pm – 6:00pm Land Use Items with Development Review Team, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

PUBLIC HEARING CONSENT ITEMS: *Will not be discussed unless requested by Commissioners or members of the audience.*

1. CRYSTAL LAKES 11TH LOTS 45 & 1 AMENDED PLAT, FILE #17-LAND3689; Request: Consolidate Lots 1 Amended and 45 of the Crystal Lakes 11th Filing PUD and vacate the 20-foot utility easement along the common property line; Location: 26 Chillicothe Court and 5288 N. County Road 73C, Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545

*2. MORENG SUBDIVISION LOTS 1 & 2 AMENDED PLAT, FILE #17-LAND3694; Request: Amended Plat of Lots 1 & 2 Moreng Subdivision to increase the size of Lot 2 to 8.574 acres and provide frontage on W. County Road 60; Location: 6633 N. County Road 15 and 327 E. County Road 60, Fort Collins, CO 80524

*3. SCHOOLEY MINOR LAND DIVISION LOTS B & C AMENDED PLAT FILE #17-LAND3696; Request: Amended Plat of Lots B & C Schooley MLD to adjust the boundary line between the two lots; Location: 2125 and 2117 N. County Road 13, Berthoud, CO, 80513

CODE COMPLIANCE PUBLIC MEETING ITEM:

4. LANCE RAUSCH CODE COMPLIANCE COMBO, FILE #17-CCC0277; Violation: The property owner is in violation of the Larimer County Land Use Code, Section 4.1.5 Open Zoning which doesn’t allow junk yards, Section 4.3.10F for storing vehicles on a vacant property, and Section R105.1 of the 2015 International Residential Code for placing buildings on the property without a building permit; Location: 301 Mccolm St, Berthoud

5. LANCE RAUSCH CODE COMPLIANCE COMBO, FILE #17-CCC0022; Violation: The property owner is in violation of the Larimer County Land Use Code, Section 4.1.5 Open Zoning which doesnít allow junk yards, Section 4.3.10F for storing junk vehicles on the property, Section 0.1 Definitions (Dwelling, single-family), Section 0.1 Definitions (Living unit), and Section R105.1 of the 2015 International Residential Code for building additions on the property without a building permit; Location: 405 McColm St., Berthoud

6. CONKLING CODE COMPLIANCE, FILE #16-CC0071; Violation: The property owners are in violation of Section 4.5.4.B and 4.3.10.F of the Larimer County Land Use Code by virtue of violating a condition of approval for the Ten Bears Winery by allowing retail sales, public events, and tastings when these uses were specifically not allowed; and for storing trailers not owned by the property owners. The property owners are in violation of the 2015 International Residential Code Section R105.1 by virtue of allowing the detached barn and garage to be occupied for tastings and events; Location: 5215 Ten Bears Court, Laporte ADJOURN

6:00pm – 10:00pm Land Use Items with Development Review Team, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

DISCUSSION ITEM:1. WOLF II SPECIAL REVIEW, FILE #16-ZONE2038; Request: Public hearing for a Special Review for a Pet Animal Facility for WOLF. Up to 60 animals and support facilities, a possible visitor/education center and gift shop. ADJOURN

Tuesday, December 5, 2017

9:00am – 12:00pm Public Comment, Administrative Matters, and Consent Agenda Approval/Document Execution by Board of County Commissioners (BCC). Specific agenda items for Administrative Matters and Consent Agenda are viewable in the BCC Office on the 2nd Floor, and at www.larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings. Legal Matters with Jeannine Haag, County Attorney

1:30pm – 2:30pm Administrative Direction to County Management, Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor3:00pm – 4:00pm Abatement Hearing: Kenneth William & Ann Maria Zell5:00pm – 7:00pm Commissioner Johnson will speak at the Larimer County Academy, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

Wednesday, December 6, 2017

8:30am – 10:00am Commissioner Johnson will visit with citizens at LaPorte Pizza, 3208 W CR 54G, LaPorte. Guest will be Michelle Bird, Larimer County Public Affairs Manager, who will demonstrate the new Larimer County website and answer questions.

9:00am – 10:30am Commissioner Donnelly will attend Larimer Telephone Emergency Authority Meeting, LETA Offices, 380 N. Wilson, Loveland

4:00pm – 6:00pm Commissioner Gaiter may attend the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado Holiday Open House, 4745 Wheaton Drive, Fort Collins, CO

6:30pm – 8:30pm Commissioner Donnelly may attend I-25 Coalition Meeting, Southwest Weld Service Building, 4209 W CR 24 Ω, Longmont

Thursday, December 7, 2017

7:30am – 9:00am Commissioner Gaiter will meet with northern area residents, at the T-Bar Inn, 3803 Cleveland Avenue, Wellington. Commissioner Gaiter will host an open-forum discussion.

12:00pm – 1:30pm Commissioner Gaiter may attend the 2017 SIPA Board Meeting, 1300 Broadway, Room 1F, Denver

1:00pm – 4:00pm Commissioner Donnelly may attend Upper Front Range Transportation Planning Region Meeting, Colorado Department of Transportation, Region 4, West Greeley Yard, 10601 W 10th Street, Greeley

5:30pm – 8:30pm Commissioner Donnelly will attend the December Metropolitan Planning Organization Council Meeting, Eaton Area Community Center, 1675 3rd Street, Eaton

12:00pm – 1:30pm Commissioner Donnelly will attend the I-25 Funding Subcommittee Meeting, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 6020 Stallion Drive, Loveland

2:00pm – 4:00pm Commissioner Johnson will attend the Regional Wasteshed PAC Meeting, City of Loveland Public Works Building, 2525 West 1st Street, Rooms #202 and 203, Loveland

December 5, 9:00am Estes Valley Board of Adjustment, Board Room of Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Avenue, Estes Park

December 6, 9:00am Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority, LETA Offices, 380 N. Wilson, Loveland

December 7 12:00pm Juvenile Community Review Board – Human Services, 2555 Midpoint, Suite E, Fort Collins – Executive Session – CRS 24-6-402 (4) (c)Extension Services Committee meetings will be posted on the bulletin board by the public entrance to the Extension Office at 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins, Colorado; or contact the Extension Office at 498-6000 for further information.