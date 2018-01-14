LARIMER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS’ SCHEDULE Jan 15 – Jan 19, 2018

Monday, January 15, 2018 County Offices will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Holiday

Tuesday, January 16,

2018 8:30am – 9:00am Commissioner Gaiter will participate in the New Employee Orientation, Hearing Room, 1st Floor

9:00am – 11:00am Public Comment, Administrative Matters, and Consent Agenda Approval/Document Execution by Board of County Commissioners (BCC).

Specific agenda items for Administrative Matters and Consent Agenda are viewable in the BCC Office on the 2nd Floor, and at www.larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/internet-broadcasts-commissioners-meetings.

Legal Matters with Jeannine Haag, County Attorney

12:00pm – 1:00pm Commissioner Donnelly may attend the Community Corrections Advisory Board Meeting, Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor

1:30pm – 2:30pm Administrative Direction to County Management, Sprague Lake Conference Room, 2nd Floor

3:00pm – 3:30pm Assessment Hearing for U B U LID-2017-1

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

8:00am – 9:30am Commissioner Donnelly will visit with citizens at Fireside Cafe @Group Publishing, 1515 Cascade Avenue, Loveland. Guests are Laurie Stolen, Larimer County’s Behavioral Health Project Director, and Lorenda Volker, Assistant County Manager who will be giving updates on Mental Health Matters

9:00am – 9:30am Commissioner Johnson will participate in Kids Pak, 2600 North Lincoln, Loveland

10:00am – 5:00pm Commissioner Gaiter may attend State Board of Health Meeting, Department of Health & Environment, 4300 Cherry Creek Drive South, Denver

6:00pm – 7:30pm Commissioner Donnelly will visit with citizens at Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, 623 Denver Avenue, Loveland. Guests are Laurie Stolen, Larimer County’s Behavioral Health Project Director, and Lorenda Volker, Assistant County Manager who will be giving updates on Mental Health Matters

Thursday, January 18, 2018

3:30pm – 4:30pm Opioid Litigation Presentation – possible executive session regarding the topic (C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(b) conferences with an attorney for the purpose of receiving legal advice on specific legal questions) ñ no decision anticipated

7:00pm – 9:00pm Commissioner Gaiter may attend the Board of Health meeting, Larimer County Health Department, 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins

Friday, January 19, 2018 Open Schedule

MEETINGS OF BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS FOR THE WEEK OF January 15-19, 2018

January 16 12:00pm

Community Corrections Advisory Board Meeting- Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor 1:30pm Estes Valley Planning Commission – Estes Park Town Hall Board Room, 170 MacGregor Avenue, Estes Park

7:00pm Canceled – LaPorte Planning Advisory Committee – West Ft Collins Water District, 2711 N Overland Trail, LaPorte January 17 5:00pm Planning Commission Dinner, Beau Jo’s, 205 N College Ave, Fort Collins

6:30pm Planning Commission – Hearing Room, 1st Floor

January 18 7:00pm Board of Health – Health Department, 1525 Blue Spruce, Fort Collins

